Guj: 60 inmates test positive for coronavirus in Vadodara jail

AHMEDABAD : At least 60 inmates of Vadodara Central Jail in Gujarat have tested positive for coronavirus infection in the last two days, an official said on Tuesday.

The jail authorities are in the process of setting up an 80-bed COVID-19 care centre inside the premises to ensure proper treatment for infected prisoners, the official said.

The jail authorities are in the process of setting up an 80-bed COVID-19 care centre inside the premises to ensure proper treatment for infected prisoners, the official said.

"We have tested over 150 inmates so far. While 17 of them were found positive on Sunday, another 43 inmates, all asymptomatic, tested positive on Monday," said Vinod Rao, an officer on special duty, who has been overseeing COVID-19 operations in Vadodara.

At present, a team of six doctors is serving full-time at the jail, he said.

Of the 82 infections detected in Vadodara on Monday, 43 cases were reported from the central jail alone, the official said.

According to a release issued by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Rao visited the premises on Monday and discussed ways to contain the viral spread in the central jail, which houses at least 1,000 inmates.

"An 80-bed COVID-19 care centre will be set up inside the jail premises to treat infected inmates, who are asymptomatic. This centre will become operational by the end of the week and will be run under the supervision of government-run SSG Hospital," Rao said.

The in-house facility will "ensure proper care without compromising on security and bandobast requirements", as transporting prisoners in and out of the jail for treatment is a risky affair, the official said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

