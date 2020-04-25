Home > News > India > Gujarat Covid-19 tally crosses 3,000-mark; Ahmedabad reports 182 cases
A Muslim wearing a protective mask carries Iftar (breaking fast) meals before breaking his fast inside Juma Masjid on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave (REUTERS)
Gujarat Covid-19 tally crosses 3,000-mark; Ahmedabad reports 182 cases

1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2020, 10:04 PM IST PTI

  • With six more people succumbing to the Covid-19 disease, the state's death toll has risen to 133
  • In Ahmedabad, total number of cases has crossed the 2,000-mark

AHMEDABAD : The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 3,000-mark on Saturday with 256 more people testing positive for coronavirus, a Health department official said.

The total number of the COVID-19 cases in the state now stood at 3071.

With six more persons succumbing to the COVID-19 disease, the death toll has risen to 133, the official said.

Of 256 new cases, Ahmedabad alone accounted for 182 cases, followed by Surat 34 and Vadodara 7.

The total number of cases in Ahmedabad has crossed the 2,000-mark at 2,003.

