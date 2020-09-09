Home >News >India >Guj's COVID-19 case count goes up by 1,329, death toll by 16
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a police officer for a rapid antigen test at a special testing center for Gujarat Police, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, August 17, 2020 (REUTERS)
Updated: 09 Sep 2020, 08:18 PM IST

Gujarat's coronavirus tally rose to 1,08,295 with the addition of 1,329 new cases, with 16 fatalities, the death toll rose to 3,152

GUJARAT : Gujarat's coronavirus tally rose to 1,08,295 with the addition of 1,329 new cases on Wednesday, the state health department said.

With 16 fatalities, the death toll rose to 3,152, it said.

As many as 1,336 patients were discharged during the day, which pushed the number of recovered cases to 88,815, the department said in its release.

With this, the state has achieved a recovery rate of 82.01%.

Like Tuesday, the number of recovered cases exceeded the new cases on Wednesday.

With 75,936 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of samples tested so far in the state crossed the 30-lakh mark and rose to 30,01,383.

Tests conducted in the last 24 hours were at the rate of 1,168.24 tests per day per million population, the department said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,08,295, new cases 1,329, deaths 3,152, discharged 88,815, active cases 16,328 and people tested so far 30,01,383.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

