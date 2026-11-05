Gujarat: 12 streetlights fail on PM Modi’s route in Vadodara district; municipal official suspended for six days

A Gujarat municipal official has been suspended for six days after 12 streetlights on a road travelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 were found non-functional, while several others were flickering.

Mahesh Vasava, the in-charge clerk of the lighting department at Dabhoi Municipality in Vadodara district, was suspended over alleged negligence in maintaining the streetlights, despite instructions from the civic body, according to the suspension order, The Indian Express reported.

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The order, issued by Dabhoi Municipality Chief Officer Viraj Shah on October 31, directed Vasava to appear before the “competent authority” after the suspension period and explain the alleged negligence.

The action was taken under Section 48 of the Gujarat Municipalities Act, 1963, which provides for the imposition of penalties “for good and sufficient reasons…upon any officer or servant of a municipality”.

Why was the Gujarat municipal official suspended? According to the suspension order, the municipality had assigned responsibilities to various departments in view of the movement of VIPs through the area. These included “cleanliness, control of stray cattle, and maintenance of streetlights”.

As the clerk in charge of the lighting department, ensuring that the streetlights were functioning properly was among Vasava’s primary responsibilities, the order stated.

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However, the official allegedly failed to ensure that the required repairs were completed on time, despite instructions from the municipality.

“Despite being instructed by this office, you failed to ensure that the necessary repairs were carried out in a timely manner. Therefore, you are being suspended under Section 48 of the Gujarat Municipalities Act, 1963,” the suspension letter stated.

The order identified the affected stretch as the road from Sinor Crossroads, through the Bhogol area, up to Sarita Bridge. It stated that 12 streetlights along the route were “not working”, while some others were flickering.

Why did PM Modi travel by road in Gujarat? Prime Minister Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries were scheduled to travel by helicopter to Vadodara airport after attending the National Unity Day celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar on October 31.

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However, as dusk had fallen, Modi and the other dignitaries travelled approximately 90 km by road to Vadodara airport instead of taking a helicopter.

The highway connecting Vadodara with the Statue of Unity passes outside Dabhoi, while several key roads in the town lead to it.

Official asked to explain alleged negligence The suspension order directed Vasava to appear before the competent authority on November 6 at 11 am for a personal hearing and submit an explanation for failing to discharge his assigned duties.

It also referred to previous repeated complaints against the official.

Sources told The Indian Express that the action is being viewed as a consequence of other ongoing inquiries into certain works undertaken by Vasava.

The additional charge and responsibilities assigned to him have also been withdrawn.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.