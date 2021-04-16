Gujarat: 15-day-old infant dies of COVID-19 at Surat hospital

SURAT : A 15-day-old baby girl, who was born to a COVID-19 patient, succumbed to coronavirus at a hospital in Gujarat's Surat city, an official said on Friday. The infant was born with the infection on April 1, as her mother had also contracted the disease, a statement issued by Diamond Hospital said.

While the child's mother was shifted to another hospital, the newborn was under intensive treatment and was also administered remdesivir injection when her condition started deteriorating, it was stated. The baby, who was on ventilator support, breathed her last on Thursday night, the hospital said. Former mayor of Surat Dr Jagdish Patel, who had recently recovered from coronavirus, donated his blood plasma for the infant's treatment, it was stated. Surat city on Thursday registered 1,551 new cases of coronavirus and 26 casualties.

Gujarat reported over 8,000 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the highest one day growth since the beginning of the pandemic, the health department said.

The addition of 8,152 cases took the state's COVID-19 tally to 3,75,768, it said. A total of 81 such patients died due to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the fatality count to 5,076, the department said in the release. This is also the biggest single-day death toll in the state. A record 28 persons died in Ahmedabad district, followed by 26 in Surat, 10 in Rajkot, seven in Vadodara, three in Gandhinagar, two each in Sabarkantha and Banaskantha, and one each in Anand, Bharuch and Junagadh.

Ahmedabad city registered 2,631 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

Surat city registered 1,551 cases, followed by 698 in Rajkot city, 348 in Vadodara city, 313 in Surat district, 249 in Mehsana, 188 in Jamnagar city, 161 in Bharuch, 138 in Vadodara district and 121 in Jamnagar district.

For the first time, a record 3,023 patients recovered and given discharge during the past 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 3,26,394, the release said, adding that Gujarat's recovery rate has gone down to 86.86 per cent.

The number of active cases now stands at 44,298, of which, 267 are on ventilator.

As many as 86.29 lakh people in the state were given the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine, while 12.53 lakh have been administered the second dose in Gujarat till date, the release said.

A total of 113 new cases were reported in the adjoining union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said a release by the authorities, adding that 16 patients also recovered and were given discharge during the day.

Of the total 4,498 persons found positive for coronavirus in the union territory since the outbreak, two have died, 3,744 have recovered while 656 cases are still active, said a release by the UT administration.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,75,768, new cases 8,152, deaths 5,076, discharged 3,26,394, active cases 44,298 and people tested so far - figures not released





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.