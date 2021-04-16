Gujarat: 15-day-old infant dies of COVID-19 at Surat hospital

The addition of 8,152 cases took the state's COVID-19 tally to 3,75,768, it said. A total of 81 such patients died due to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the fatality count to 5,076, the department said in the release. This is also the biggest single-day death toll in the state. A record 28 persons died in Ahmedabad district, followed by 26 in Surat, 10 in Rajkot, seven in Vadodara, three in Gandhinagar, two each in Sabarkantha and Banaskantha, and one each in Anand, Bharuch and Junagadh.

