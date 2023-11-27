Gujarat: 20 dead in lightning strikes amid unseasonal rainfall

20 people were killed in lightning strikes in Gujarat on Monday due to unseasonal rainfall, PTI news agency said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yesterday, eight people were killed in lightning strikes as the state received widespread unseasonal rains accompanied by thunderstorms.

A 22-year-old biker died in Botad taluka after being struck by lightning, while a 29-year-old man died after a tree fell on an autorickshaw in Mehsana district. Besides, two farmers died in the Tapi district, and one each in Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Dahod districts in lightning strikes that accompanied the rains.

Lightning strikes killed cattle and sheep in some places as well.

According to the PTI news agency, 220 of 251 talukas of Gujarat received up to 50 mm of rainfall in 10 hours since 6 am on Sunday. Whereas Ahmedabad city received 15 mm of rainfall yesterday.

The unseasonal rainfall has been caused due to a cyclonic circulation lying over the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch regions, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather monitoring agency has predicted rainfall in some parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra districts on Monday as well. However. state is expected to experience dry weather from Tuesday onwards, IMD added.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

