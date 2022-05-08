This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Ahmedabad health department will undertake door-to-door surveillance in the city, said an official from the Ahmedabad municipal corporation
As many as 24 students of the city-based National Institute of Design (NID) have tested positive for Covid-19 in three days, with 16 being reported on Sunday alone, reported news agency PTI, quoting officials.
"In the last three days, 24 students of the NID have tested positive for Covid-19. They have been kept under isolation in the hostel, which has been declared a micro containment zone," the official said.
Following this, authorities declared the new boys' hostel and another block of the college as micro containment zones in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.
The college has suspended the academic activities after the detection of these cases.
"Academic activities of the NID have been suspended in view of the rising Covid-19 cases," the official said.
A total of 178 students in the hostel and block-C of the institute have been isolated.
The health department will undertake door-to-door surveillance in the city, said an official from the Ahmedabad municipal corporation, adding that those showing symptoms of the infection will be screened and their samples tested, based on which further action will be taken.
Due to a sharp surge in infection cases in the NID, the city on Sunday saw 34 new cases, out of the total 37 reported across Gujarat.