At least three people in Surat have received COVID-19 vaccination certificates even though they have got the shots. Civic officials in the city informed that this happened due to a technical glitch.

62-year-old Harbhan Singh, a resident of Pandesara locality, was issued a vaccination certificate though he was yet to receive a vaccine dose, as per a PTI report.

Two more persons from another family who were scheduled to get the jab on March 13 received their certificates before getting vaccinated, civic sources said.

"We are discussing the matter with the IT department and trying to sort it out," said Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health) Dr Ashish Naik.

"As per our official record, these beneficiaries have not been vaccinated but still received certificates. It means there is some technical glitch which we are trying to fix," he said.

India is all set to breach the 30 million mark in covid-19 vaccination coverage on Monday. Over 29,908,038 vaccine doses have been administered through 513,065 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am on Monday, the Union health ministry data shows.

These include 7,355,755 healthcare workers (HCWs) (1st dose), 4,305,118 HCWs (2nd dose), 7,340,423 front line workers (FLWs) (1st dose) and 1,150,535 FLWs (2nd dose), 1,464,014 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st dose) and 8,292,193 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January 2021 with vaccination of HCWs and vaccination of the FLWs started from 2 February 2021. The next phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March 2021 for those over the age of 60 and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via