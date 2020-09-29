Home >News >India >Gujarat: 4.1 magnitude quake recorded in Rajkot, no casualties
There were no immediate report of loss of life or property in Delhi after the earthquake.
There were no immediate report of loss of life or property in Delhi after the earthquake.

Gujarat: 4.1 magnitude quake recorded in Rajkot, no casualties

1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2020, 06:32 PM IST PTI

There were no reports of casualties or damage to property

Ahmedabad: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was experienced in Rajkot district in Gujarat on Tuesday afternoon, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

There were no reports of casualties or damage to property.

As per the ISR, which is located in Gandhinagar, the epicentre of the tremor, which was recorded at 3:49 pm, was located 25 kms east-northeast from Upleta town in the district, which is at a distance of 215 kms from here, and it was recorded 14.5 kms deep in the earth's crust.

"No police station in the area has received any report of damage or injury due to the quake," an official of Rajkot rural police said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
File Photo: Devotees offer prayers to Goddess Durga on the occasion of the beginning of Navratri festival (ANI)

COVID-19: Gujarat government to not organise state Navratri festival

1 min read . 27 Sep 2020
After the Gorkha earthquake, the Kathmandu valley was hit by several aftershocks over the next few weeks that added to the destruction and hampered rescue efforts. (Getty Images)

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Assam's Barpeta district

1 min read . 22 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout