Gujarat: 67 persons test Covid positive on IIM-A campus in the past ten days

Gujarat: 67 persons test Covid positive on IIM-A campus in the past ten days1 min read . 10:17 PM IST
- Of the active cases, 31 are students, 8 faculty members, 2 on-campus, and 8 off-campus staff members, and 18 community members.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
AHMEDABAD : In an alarming surge seven people were found infected with the novel coronavirus within the premises of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A).
AHMEDABAD : In an alarming surge seven people were found infected with the novel coronavirus within the premises of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A).
The seven new cases added to a total tally of sixty seven people who tested positive for Covid-19 including thirty one students over the last ten days.
The seven new cases added to a total tally of sixty seven people who tested positive for Covid-19 including thirty one students over the last ten days.
During the last ten days, a total of 892 Covid-19 tests covering the institute's faculty members, students, staff, community members and contractual staff were conducted, of which 67 tested positive, the dashboard read.
During the last ten days, a total of 892 Covid-19 tests covering the institute's faculty members, students, staff, community members and contractual staff were conducted, of which 67 tested positive, the dashboard read.
Of the total 67 active cases in the IIM-A campus, 31 are students, eight faculty members, two on-campus, and eight off-campus staff members, and 18 community members.
Of the total 67 active cases in the IIM-A campus, 31 are students, eight faculty members, two on-campus, and eight off-campus staff members, and 18 community members.
Since September 2020, a total of 532 people have tested positive for coronavirus at the IIM-A campus, of which 465 have recovered. The dashboard was set up on 1 September, 2020.
Since September 2020, a total of 532 people have tested positive for coronavirus at the IIM-A campus, of which 465 have recovered. The dashboard was set up on 1 September, 2020.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!