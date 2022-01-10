Gujarat: 67 persons test Covid positive on IIM-A campus in the past ten days

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

AHMEDABAD : In an alarming surge seven people were found infected with the novel coronavirus within the premises of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AHMEDABAD : In an alarming surge seven people were found infected with the novel coronavirus within the premises of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

The seven new cases added to a total tally of sixty seven people who tested positive for Covid-19 including thirty one students over the last ten days. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The seven new cases added to a total tally of sixty seven people who tested positive for Covid-19 including thirty one students over the last ten days. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

During the last ten days, a total of 892 Covid-19 tests covering the institute's faculty members, students, staff, community members and contractual staff were conducted, of which 67 tested positive, the dashboard read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the last ten days, a total of 892 Covid-19 tests covering the institute's faculty members, students, staff, community members and contractual staff were conducted, of which 67 tested positive, the dashboard read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Of the total 67 active cases in the IIM-A campus, 31 are students, eight faculty members, two on-campus, and eight off-campus staff members, and 18 community members. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Of the total 67 active cases in the IIM-A campus, 31 are students, eight faculty members, two on-campus, and eight off-campus staff members, and 18 community members.

Since September 2020, a total of 532 people have tested positive for coronavirus at the IIM-A campus, of which 465 have recovered. The dashboard was set up on 1 September, 2020.

Since September 2020, a total of 532 people have tested positive for coronavirus at the IIM-A campus, of which 465 have recovered. The dashboard was set up on 1 September, 2020. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics Coronavirus