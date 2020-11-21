Gujarat: 7 killed as truck collides with car in Patdi

Gujarat: 7 killed as truck collides with car in Patdi1 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2020, 12:31 PM IST
At least seven people were killed in a car accident in Patdi area of Gujarat's Surendranagar district on 21 November, HP Doshi, Deputy Superintendent of Police informed news agency ANI.
The collision took place between a truck and a car.
Several pictures from the crash site showed the car in a mangled condition, while the truck also showed damage at the front.
