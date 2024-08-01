Gujarat sees Acute Encephalitis Syndrome outbreak in children aged under 15; 148 cases reported with 59 deaths

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday said that Gujarat has seen an outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) among children under 15 years old since early June 2024.

In an official release, the health ministry said, “Since early June 2024, AES cases have been reported from Gujarat in children under 15 years of age. As on 31st July 2024, 148 AES cases (140 from 24 districts of Gujarat, 4 from Madhya Pradesh, 3 from Rajasthan & 1 from Maharashtra) have been reported, out of which 59 cases have died. Chandipura virus (CHPV) has been confirmed in 51 cases.”

Since early June 2024, Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) cases have been reported from Gujarat in children under 15 years of age. As on 31st July 2024, 148 AES cases (140 from 24 districts of Gujarat, 4 from Madhya Pradesh, 3 from Rajasthan & 1 from Maharashtra) have been… — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 148 AES cases have been reported in India, 140 of which are from 24 districts of Gujarat, four from Madhya Pradesh, three from Rajasthan, and one from Maharashtra.

The Ministry stated that 51 cases of Chandipura virus (CHPV) have been confirmed. The situation was reviewed on Thursday jointly by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), the Director of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), and the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

MD NHM of Madhya Pradesh, Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) units and Regional offices of Health and Family Welfare of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat, NJORT members from NIV, NCDC and faculty from NCDC, ICMR and National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) participated in the review meeting.

Since July 19, there has been a noticeable decrease in the daily reported new cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). In response, Gujarat has implemented several public health initiatives, including insecticidal spraying for vector control, information and education campaigns, training for medical personnel, and ensuring timely referrals to specialized facilities.

Also Read: AES outbreak puts focus on ailing healthcare infrastructure in Bihar

To support the Gujarat State Government, a National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) has been deployed to aid in public health efforts and carry out a thorough epidemiological investigation of the outbreak. Additionally, a joint advisory from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) is being issued to provide guidance to neighboring states experiencing AES cases.

Chandipura virus (CHPV), a member of the Rhabdoviridae family, is known to cause sporadic cases and outbreaks primarily in western, central, and southern regions of India, especially during the monsoon season. It is transmitted through vectors like sand flies and ticks. Preventative measures include vector control, maintaining hygiene, and raising awareness.

The virus predominantly affects children under 15 and can lead to a febrile illness that may escalate to convulsions, coma, and potentially death. There is no specific treatment for CHPV, so management focuses on symptomatic care. Prompt referral of suspected Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) cases to specialized facilities can enhance treatment outcomes.