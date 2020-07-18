Gujarat adds highest 960 COVID-19 cases in one day; 19 die1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2020, 09:59 PM IST
- State tally now stands at around 47,400 case of coronavirus whereas death toll in the state rose by 19 in last24 hours and reached at 2,127
AHMEDABAD : Gujarat on Saturday recorded the highest single-day rise of 960 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 47,476, state Health department said.
The number of fatalities has risen by 19 to 2,127, it said.
As many as 1,061 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 34,005, release said.
Gujarat now has 11,344 active cases, it said, adding that the condition of 75 patients is critical.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
