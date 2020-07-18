Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Gujarat adds highest 960 COVID-19 cases in one day; 19 die
A health worker wearing protective gear collects a swab sample from a man for COVID-19 test

Gujarat adds highest 960 COVID-19 cases in one day; 19 die

1 min read . 09:59 PM IST PTI

  • State tally now stands at around 47,400 case of coronavirus whereas death toll in the state rose by 19 in last24 hours and reached at 2,127

AHMEDABAD : Gujarat on Saturday recorded the highest single-day rise of 960 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 47,476, state Health department said.

Gujarat on Saturday recorded the highest single-day rise of 960 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 47,476, state Health department said.

The number of fatalities has risen by 19 to 2,127, it said.

The number of fatalities has risen by 19 to 2,127, it said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

As many as 1,061 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 34,005, release said.

Gujarat now has 11,344 active cases, it said, adding that the condition of 75 patients is critical.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated