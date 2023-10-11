‘Gujarat administration has kept communication channels open with Tesla’
Gireesh Chandra Prasad , Utpal Bhaskar
The state has set the goal of raising its contribution to the nation’s economic output from a little over 8% now to 10% by 2026-27, by which time it hopes to become a $500 billion economy, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said in an email interview.
NEW DELHI : The Gujarat administration has kept communication channels open with Tesla Inc. to support the US company’s plans in India, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said in an email interview. The chief minister said the state has set the goal of raising its contribution to the nation’s economic output from a little over 8% now to 10% by 2026-27, by which time it hopes to become a $500 billion economy. The state is banking on game-changing projects in this journey, including the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail project and creating a global manufacturing and trading hub while greening the economy and building a green hydrogen hub, the chief minister said. Edited excerpts:
