The Ahmedabad district in Gujarat has reported a Covid-19 positivity rate of 21.5% as compared to the state's average of around 8%, revealed the district-wise test figures released on Wednesday.

Besides, the positivity rate in Surat is over 11%, also higher than the state's average.

The test positivity rate – the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that turn out to be positive – is an important metric through which the public health system keeps a tab on the level of Covid-19 transmission.

A total of 93,758 tests were carried out in Gujarat on Tuesday, out of which 7,476 (or 7.95%) were found positive for the coronavirus infection.

In the Ahmedabad district, 13,485 tests were conducted on Tuesday and 2,903 of them came out positive, as per the state health department. Surat district reported 2,124 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

Ahmedabad conducted the second-highest number of tests in the state after Surat, where a total of 18,966 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The Ahmedabad district, particularly the city civic limits, has seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, contributing to a considerable percentage of the total daily cases being reported across Gujarat.

Covid situation in state

As on Tuesday, Gujarat had 37,238 active Covid-19 cases. Out of these, Ahmedabad accounted for 15,721, or over 42% of the total active cases in the state.

Also, Ahmedabad city has so far reported 110 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, including 102 who recovered. Gujarat has till now recorded 264 Omicron cases, including 225 who have recovered from the infection, as per official data.

In view of this, the start government on Tuesday decided to impose new Covid restrictions, capping the number of people attending events like political, social, educational, cultural, religious programs at 50% of venue capacity or a max of 150 persons.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.