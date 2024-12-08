In Ahmedabad, a customer assaulted bank staff over the issue of tax deduction. After expressing anger over the refund process, he tore the manager's shirt and slapped an employee, prompting police involvement.

In a shocking incident, a bank manager was attacked by a customer over the deduction of tax on his fixed deposit interest in Gujarat.

The incident reportedly took place at Union Bank's Premchandnagar Branch in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

The customer, identified as Jaiman Rawal, became extremely disappointed after the deduction of taxes on the fixed deposit. Following that, he attacked Saurabh Singh, the branch manager.

According to the complaint, the branch manager said that Rawal had visited the bank to inquire about tax deduction at source (TDS) on his fixed deposit interest. After learning about the entire refund process, Rawal allegedly became furious and claimed that the bank was misusing his funds. He grabbed Singh's ID card and tore his shirt.

Rawal also slapped SUD Life Insurance employee named Shubham Jain when he tried to intervene. Later, the staff members intervened and tried to stop Rawal. Singh informed the police before the matter escalated further.

“Grievance redressal system needs to be fast and effective. Banks also should adequately publicize TDS rules. Strict action should be taken against abusive/violent behaviour of customers. If Bankers are found wrong, compensate the customers with double d amount. Both will behave," one user commented.

"Attacks on bankers are happening so often now!" added another.

One of the users commented, “And the problem is uneducated, over smart people learning from WhatsApp & YouTube University are not ready to understand anything!"

“They think they own bank employees and can treat them however they want!" said another user.

Another user said, "Imagine the salaried person's frustration! 30 percent, surcharges and on top of that GST, TDS, STCG, LTCG!! Keep looting."