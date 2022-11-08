Gujarat: AIMIM member says stone pelted at Owaisi while travelling via Vande Bharat2 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 05:19 PM IST
- The incident comes ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections scheduled to be held from 1 to 5 December 2022
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was travelling by a Vande Bharat train on Monday evening when stone were pelted at him, according to a report in Hindustan Times. A All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) member and fellow passenger wrote about the incident on Twitter. The party members were travelling from Ahmedabad to Surat in the Vande Bharat train.