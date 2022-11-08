Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was travelling by a Vande Bharat train on Monday evening when stone were pelted at him, according to a report in Hindustan Times . A All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) member and fellow passenger wrote about the incident on Twitter. The party members were travelling from Ahmedabad to Surat in the Vande Bharat train.

the incident comes ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections scheduled to be held from 1 to 5 December 2022 in two phases, to elect 182 members of 15th Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

The Twitter user and AIMIM member who put up the ordeal on the micro-blogging platform, Waris Pathan further informed that they were travelling in the Vande Bharat trains where unidentified people pelted stone at the AIMIM leader breaking the window panes in turn.

"This evening when we along with @asadowaisi sir, SabirKabliwala sahab and @aimim_national team were traveling in 'Vande Bharat Express' train from Ahmedabad to Surat, some unidentified people broke the glass by pelting stones on the train!," tweeted Waris Pathan along with photos from the incident.

According to the report by Hindustan Times, Sumit Thakur, Western Railways' chief public relations officer (PRO), has confirmed that stones were pelted towards the train at the place where the AIMIM leader was seated. Thakur, however, confirmed that no damage was incurred on the inner pane of the window.

"An incidence of stone hitting the Vande Bharat Express on its way to Mumbai on 7/11/2022 came to light. The incidence occurred between Ankleshwar and Bharuch section. There was a minor damage to the outer glass window of E-2 coach which has been attended and there’s is no damage on the inner side of glass," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Pathan targeted the BJP in an address later in the day at an event. "What is happening Modi ji," he said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Sometimes there are cattle incidents (linked to Vande Bharat) and then this. We were about to reach Surat when a stone suddenly hit the train. The glass was cracked. Then another stone hit. Owaisi sahab was travelling. Irrespective of attacks our voices won't be silenced," he said. His comments come as parties campaign intensely for Guarat polls next month.

The Mumbai-Gujarat Vande Bharat semi-high speed train has seen several incidents since its launch.