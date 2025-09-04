Gujarat aims for $3.5 Trillion economy by 2047 with regional growth push: CM Bhupendra Patel

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Thursday that Gujarat aims to achieve its target of becoming a $3.5 trillion economy by 2047 with a regional growth push. Patel was in the national capital addressing an interaction meet with industrialists in the run-up to the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRCs).

In his address, Patel highlighted Gujarat’s readiness for the next phase of industrial development, with projects such as GIFT City, Greenfield Ports, LNG Terminals, and new industrial parks, including PM-MITRA, Bulk Drug Park, Medical Device Park, and Agro Food Park.

“These projects, combined with the regional conferences, would position Gujarat to achieve its target of becoming a $3.5 trillion economy by 2047,” he said at the event held in a local hotel on Thursday afternoon.

An official release said these regional conferences will bring together national and international stakeholders to showcase Gujarat's new initiatives aimed at driving balanced and holistic regional growth.

Building on the legacy of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), the Government of Gujarat is organising four such conferences beginning next month. The conferences will be held in North Gujarat (9, 10 October), Kutch and Saurashtra (8,9 January, 2026), South Gujarat (9,10 April 2026), and Central Gujarat (10,11 June, 2026). The four events will focus on unlocking each region's distinct potential, identifying sector-specific opportunities, and catalysing ground-level investments.

Speaking on the occasion, Patel recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Chief Minister of Gujarat, launched the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) in 2003 with the idea of positioning Gujarat on the global industrial map.

“Over the last 20 years, this summit has transformed Gujarat’s economic and social landscape. Today, Gujarat contributes 8.5% to India’s GDP, 18% to its industrial output, and nearly 27% to the country’s exports,” he said.

Patel underlined that the VGRC initiative extends this success to every district and region, ensuring that the benefits of growth reach every corner of the state in line with the Prime Minister’s mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

Pankaj Joshi, Chief Secretary, Government of Gujarat; P Swaroop, Industries Commissioner; Mamta Verma, IAS, Principal Secretary (Industries & Mines Department), Government of Gujarat; and Amardeep Singh Bhatia, IAS, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, were also present on the occasion.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRCs) will serve as platforms for sector-focused discussions, B2B/B2G meetings, vendor development programs, reverse buyer-seller meets, trade shows/exhibitions, networking, and recognition of MSMEs and artisans. These initiatives are designed to connect regional aspirations with global ambitions, reaffirming Gujarat's position as India's engine of growth.