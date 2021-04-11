OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat: All colleges in state to remain shut till April-end amid Covid surge

Amidst the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, Gujarat Government has ordered to close offline classes in all government and private colleges across the state till April 30.

Earlier this week, the state government had imposed a night curfew in 20 cities to tackle the rise in the number of cases. The 10-hour night curfew will be applicable between 8 pm to 6 am till 30 April. The decision to impose the night curfew was taken in the meeting of a core group for coronavirus headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on April 7.

The cities where the curfew is being imposed are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamangar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehasana, Morbi, Dahod, Patan, Godhra, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar and Amreli.

The government has also banned political or social gatherings till April 30 and reduced the number of guests who can attend a marriage ceremony. Earlier, the curfew was in force from 9 pm to 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot cities in Gujarat.

Apart from these cities, earlier on Sunday, a night was imposed in the rural districts of Surat.

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose by over 5,000 cases in a day for the first time on Saturday as 5,011 people were detected with the deadly virus, while the day also saw 49 deaths, which equalled a single-day record of fatalities set in May last year, an official said.

The state's caseload stands at 3,42,026, including 4,746 deaths, while the recovery count rose to 3,12,151, or 91.27 per cent of the tally, after 2,525 people were discharged during the day, he said. The state has 25,129 active cases, including 192 on ventilator support, the official said.

"Of the 49 deaths, 16 each took place in Surat and Ahmedabad, eight in Rajkot, four in Vadodara, two each in Surendranagar and Gandhinagar and one in Chhotaudepur. Ahmedabad led with 1,440 new cases, followed by 913 in Surat city, 462 in Rajkot city, 287 in Vadodara city," he said.

A state government release said, on Saturday, 2,34,272 people were given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 43,474 were given the second dose. So far in the state, 78.71 lakh persons have got the first dose and 10.31 lakh have received the second one, it added.

