Earlier this week, the state government had imposed a night curfew in 20 cities to tackle the rise in the number of cases. The 10-hour night curfew will be applicable between 8 pm to 6 am till 30 April. The decision to impose the night curfew was taken in the meeting of a core group for coronavirus headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on April 7.

