With a recurring dip in the number of coronavirus cases each day, the Gujarat government has allowed the reopening of schools for students of Classes 9 to 11 from 26 July, with 50% capacity.

Students who are willing to attend the physical classes will have to submit the consent form of their parents, the state government has said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat's coronavirus caseload rose to 8,24,574, after 28 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday.

The toll stood at 10,076, as no fresh fatalities were reported during the day, while 50 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the count of recoveries rose to 8,14,109.

The state currently has 389 active cases, of which five patients are in a critical condition. The recovery rate in the state has improved to 98.73%.

Vadodara district reported the highest number of nine new cases, followed by Surat with five, Ahmedabad with four, Anand and Junagadh with two each, and Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Navsari, Porbandar, Rajkot and Valsad with one case each.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported seven new COVID-19 cases, which has raised the region's tally to 10,592. There are currently 33 active cases in the UT.

The number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the state crossed the 3-crore mark on Tuesday, with 47% of the state's population above 18 years of age having received the first dose and 14.22% of eligible beneficiaries getting both jabs.

A state government release said the number of doses administered in the state so far stood at 3,01,46,996, adding that the total number of eligible beneficiaries was 4,93,20,903.

Coronavirus vaccine doses are being administered on all days, except Wednesday and Sunday.

