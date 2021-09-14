The Gujarat government on Tuesday informed that night curfew in the state will be from 11 pm to 6 am in 8 major cities including Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot from 15-25 September in order to curb the spread of Covid cases.

Last month, the state government had announced relaxation in night curfew in eight cities during Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Utsav. Instead of the usual 11 pm, the night curfew was in force from 1 am on 30 August to facilitate the celebration of Janmashtami.

For Ganesh festival, curfew was imposed from 12 midnight during September 9 to 19 in the cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh.

On Monday, the state recorded 12 new coronavirus cases with only three districts reporting new infections, pushing the tally to 8,25,629. No fresh death due to Covid was reported in the state.

A total 16 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which increased the number of recovered patients in the state to 8,15,386, the health department said.

With this, there are now 161 active cases of which the condition of five patients is critical. The total number of fatalities remained unchanged at 10,082 as no Covid-linked death was reported during the day, said the release.

As many as 1,49,486 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state on Monday, raising the number of doses administered so far to 5,25,77,634. Surat district reported the highest number of seven new COVID-19 cases, followed by Vadodara four and Jamnagar one.

Significantly, Ahmedabad, once a coronavirus hotspot, did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours. In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, one patient recovered, while no new coronavirus case was reported during the day.

(With inputs from agency)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.