The Gujarat administration on Thursday informed that the night curfew in the state has been extended till 11 February and will continue to take place everyday from 10 pm to 6 am.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Ministry had stated that the state of Gujarat among other thirty four state had recorded a decline in Covid-19 cases and positivity rate.

The state government further said that wedding ceremonies that are being held in closed venues could take place with 150 persons and those taking place in open venues can be held with 300 persons.

Gujarat had revised the night curfew imposition on 21 January including seventeen more cities than the eight mega cities that were already under the Covid curb.

Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel had taken the decision in view of the rising Covid situation in the state.

On 31 January, the state had also announced that online classes will continue for students of standard 1 to 9 till 5 February across Gujarat. This was at a time when most states in India had re-opened schools for offline or physical classes.

Gujarat reported 8,934 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 8,338 the previous day, raising its tally to 11,77,931, while 34 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

