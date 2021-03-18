Apart from public transport services, the Ahmedabad administration has also ordered a temporary closure of all gaming zones, gymnasium and sports club until further notice
In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases, Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System buses operation will remain suspended from today until further orders.
