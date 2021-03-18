In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases, Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System buses operation will remain suspended from today until further orders.

Apart from public transport services, the administration has also ordered a temporary closure of all gaming zones, gymnasium and sports club until further notice.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 1,122 Covid-19 cases, the daily addition breaching the 1000- mark for the first time in nearly three months, taking the state's infection count to 2,81,173.

The state's daily addition dropped below the 1000-mark on December 21, but a surge has set in since the last week of February.

Three deaths, in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, took the toll to 4,430, while the recovery count reached 2,71,433, or 96.45% of the caseload, after 775 people were discharged on Wednesday.

The active caseload in the state is 5,310, of which 61 patients are on ventilator support.

"Surat led with 353 cases on Wednesday, followed by 271 in Ahmedabad, 114 in Vadodars and 112 in Rajkot," the official said.

With 67,734 people getting vaccinated on Wednesday, the number of people who have got the first and second dose stood at 22,71,145 and 5,54,662 respectively.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported no new case or recovery on Wednesday.

Its tally is 3,416, while 3,388 people have been discharged and two have died, leaving it with 26 active cases.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,81,173, new cases 1,122, death toll 4,430, discharged 2,71,433, active cases 5,310, people tested so far - figures not released.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via