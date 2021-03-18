Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat: As Covid cases surge, bus services in Ahmedabad to remain suspended. Details here

Gujarat: As Covid cases surge, bus services in Ahmedabad to remain suspended. Details here

Ahmedabad: A general view of a deserted road after authorities imposed a night curfew in the city from today, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_17_2021_000239B)
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Apart from public transport services, the Ahmedabad administration has also ordered a temporary closure of all gaming zones, gymnasium and sports club until further notice

In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases, Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System buses operation will remain suspended from today until further orders.

In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases, Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System buses operation will remain suspended from today until further orders.

Apart from public transport services, the administration has also ordered a temporary closure of all gaming zones, gymnasium and sports club until further notice.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 update: India records biggest spike in new cases in over 100 days

1 min read . 09:36 AM IST

Noida: Section 144 imposed ahead of Holi, other key festivals

1 min read . 09:32 AM IST

Man arrested for duping CA of 1 crore on pretext of giving him office space

2 min read . 09:07 AM IST

Crime pushing underage marriage of girls

1 min read . 08:52 AM IST

Apart from public transport services, the administration has also ordered a temporary closure of all gaming zones, gymnasium and sports club until further notice.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 update: India records biggest spike in new cases in over 100 days

1 min read . 09:36 AM IST

Noida: Section 144 imposed ahead of Holi, other key festivals

1 min read . 09:32 AM IST

Man arrested for duping CA of 1 crore on pretext of giving him office space

2 min read . 09:07 AM IST

Crime pushing underage marriage of girls

1 min read . 08:52 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 1,122 Covid-19 cases, the daily addition breaching the 1000- mark for the first time in nearly three months, taking the state's infection count to 2,81,173.

The state's daily addition dropped below the 1000-mark on December 21, but a surge has set in since the last week of February.

Three deaths, in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, took the toll to 4,430, while the recovery count reached 2,71,433, or 96.45% of the caseload, after 775 people were discharged on Wednesday.

The active caseload in the state is 5,310, of which 61 patients are on ventilator support.

"Surat led with 353 cases on Wednesday, followed by 271 in Ahmedabad, 114 in Vadodars and 112 in Rajkot," the official said.

With 67,734 people getting vaccinated on Wednesday, the number of people who have got the first and second dose stood at 22,71,145 and 5,54,662 respectively.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported no new case or recovery on Wednesday.

Its tally is 3,416, while 3,388 people have been discharged and two have died, leaving it with 26 active cases.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,81,173, new cases 1,122, death toll 4,430, discharged 2,71,433, active cases 5,310, people tested so far - figures not released.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.