Home >News >India >Gujarat: As Covid cases surge, more restrictions imposed in Ahmedabad. Details here

In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases, all gardens and parks in Ahmedabad will remain closed from Thursday till further orders.

The Kankaria Lake and Zoo will also remain closed, the Gujarat government said in its order.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Gujarat government had decided to implement a night curfew in "four metros" Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot to contain the surge in Covid-19 cases.

"The four cities will be observing night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am starting March 17. This will continue till March 31," a statement issued by the state government read.

"The pre-night curfew system will be maintained in these four metros till 16 March from 12 am to 6 am," it said.

An official statement issued by the government decided to extend the night curfew in view of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in four municipal corporations.

This is the sixth extension of the night curfew, which first came into force in November last year after a spurt in Covid cases in these cities post-Diwali.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 4,717 active cases in Gujarat whereas 2,69,955 people have recovered from the disease till now."The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state now stands at 4,425," the ministry said.

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

