Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: AAP releases list of 12 candidates. Read here

AHMEDABAD :Ahead of the Guajrat Assembly elections likely to be held in December 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the names of 12 more candidates for the upcoming 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections. This makes the fifth list of candidates announced by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.
AAP has announced the names of 53 candidates so far for the Gujarat polls.
The party fielded Rajesh Pandoriya from Bhuj, Jayantibhai Parnami from Idar and Ashok Gajera from Nikol constituency. Jasvant Thakor has been given the ticket from Sabarmati while Sanjay Bhatasna got the ticket from Tankara. Further, Valjibhai Makwana, Ravjibhai Somabhai Vaghela and Udeysinh Chauhan are fielded from Kodina, Mahudha and Balasinor constituencies respectively.
Banabhai Damor has been fielded from Morva Hadaf and Anil Garasiya from Jhalod. In the Dediapada constituency, AAP fielded Chaitar Vasava. Bipin Choudhary is the AAP candidate from Vyara.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his poll campaigns in Gujarat promised that all the contractual employees will be made permanent and there will be an 'equal work, equal pay' system if Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power in the state. He said his party will end the contract system to ensure a direct transfer of salary amount to the bank account of the employees. This will leave no room for middlemen's share.
BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 24 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was the Chief Minister for 12 years, 227 days. Before him, Keshubhai Patel was the CM of the state for 216 days. Modi was followed by Anandiben Patel, Vijay Rupani and the current CM Bhupendra Patel.
Unlike previous elections, this year Aam Aadmi Party is also fighting the election with full might, led by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal, which has made it a triangular contest.
The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.
