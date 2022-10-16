Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: AAP releases list of 12 candidates. Read here

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his poll campaigns in Gujarat promised that all the contractual employees will be made permanent and there will be an 'equal work, equal pay' system if Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power in the state. He said his party will end the contract system to ensure a direct transfer of salary amount to the bank account of the employees. This will leave no room for middlemen's share.

