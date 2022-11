The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will battle anti-incumbency and slug it out with the traditional rival Congress and a new player Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections that are due next month.

Incumbent BJP has been eyeing on seventh straight win in poll-bound Gujarat as the number of rivals increased with the entry of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP. The ruling BJP has won assembly elections in Gujarat six times in a row since 1995.

Gujarat Assembly elections: Take a look at key numbers

Polling for Gujarat assembly elections will take place in two phases, Phase 1 on December 1 and Phase 2 on December 5, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday. Here's the polling schedule of two phases:

Phase 1

- Date of Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: November 5

- Last Date of filing Nominations: November 14

- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: November 15

- Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: November 17

- Date of Poll: December 1

- Date of Counting: December 8

- Date before which election shall be completed: December 1

- Number of constituencies to go for polling: 89

Phase 2

- Date of Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: November 10

- Last Date of filing Nominations: November 17

- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: November 18

- Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: November 21

- Date of Poll: December 5

- Date of Counting: December 8

- Date before which election shall be completed: December 10

- Number of constituencies to go for polling: 93

Total constituencies: 182

Seats reserved: 13SCs; 27STs

Date of counting: December 8

Total eligible voters: 49,117,708

Service voters: 27,943

PwD voters: 404,802

Third Gender: 1,417

Young electors: 324,420 (who turned 18 between Jan 1 & Oct 1, 22)

80+ voters: 987,999

Number of polling stations: 51,782

In elections held in 2017 in Gujarat, the BJP had won 99 seats, while the Congress won 77, winning 49.05% and 42.97% of the votes, respectively.

The Election Commission had also said it was setting up over 1200 polling stations, especially for women. To encourage young voters, 33 stations will be manned by the youngest of EC employees while 182 stations will be manned by persons with disabilities.