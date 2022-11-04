Gujarat Assembly elections: Kejriwal to announce 'AAP CM face' today

The AAP's supremo had earlier requested people to contact the party through SMS, Whatsapp, voice mail, and e-mail to give their views about who should be the CM candidate from the party.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will announce the name of the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, today, Friday, on the basis of opinions given by the people of the state, said party office-bearers.
The AAP's supremo had earlier requested people to contact the party through SMS, Whatsapp, voice mail, and e-mail to give their views about who should be the CM candidate from the party.
He said there is an atmosphere of change in Gujarat and people believe that AAP is going to form a government in the state.
Kejriwal further targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for replacing former chief minister Vijay Rupani with Bhupendra Patel and said it was done without asking the people of the state.
He said that by removing Rupani from the post, the BJP admitted that there was something wrong and that he had shortcomings, as per PTI reports.
"Was he removed because he was corrupt or inefficient? Why was he removed? He was removed a year ago. When Rupani was brought, they did not ask the public. They keep changing the chief minister without asking the public," the AAP leader said.
Such a practice is not followed in AAP, where the party asks people to decide as to who they want to see as their chief minister, he added.
"During the Punjab elections, we had asked people as to who should be the next chief minister. People named Bhagwant Mann by a huge majority. And as per the wishes of the public, we announced his name," Kejriwal stated.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister also held a mega rally in poll-bound Gujarat on October 30. In the past few months, he also visited Gujarat multiple times and offered a number of 'guarantees' to the people of the state if his party is voted to power.
