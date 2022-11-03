Gujarat assembly elections to be held in 2 phases in December. Check schedule here

Gujarat assembly elections to be held in 2 phases in December. Check schedule here1 min read . 03:31 PM IST
A total of 51,782 polling stations will be set up across Gujarat. Of these, 1,274 will be managed by women polling and security personnel
NEW DELHI: The Election Commission announced on Thursday that assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on 1 December and 5 December, with the counting of votes on 8 December along with that of Himachal Pradesh.
“A total of 51,782 polling stations will be set up across Gujarat. Of these, 1,274 will be managed by women polling and security personnel," the Election Commission said.
Also, home voting facility will be there for 80 years + & PwD voter, with benchmark 40% disability.
The Election Commission said it was setting up over 1200 polling stations, especially for women. To encourage young voters, 33 stations will be manned by the youngest of EC employees while 182 stations will be manned by persons with disabilities.
“For informed voting, all information including “Criminal Antecedents" of candidates is available on ECI’s KYC App aur https://affidavit.eci.gov.in," the statement said.
In elections held in 2017 in Gujarat, the BJP had won 99 seats, while the Congress won 77, winning 49.05% and 42.97% of the votes, respectively.
Earlier last month, the commission announced the schedule for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.
Here’s the Gujarat Assembly Election schedule:
1. Date of issue of gazette notification: November 5 (Phase 1), November 10 (Phase 2)
2. Last date for nominations: November 14 (Phase 1), November 17 (Phase 2)
3. Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 15 (Phase 1); November 18 (Phase 2)
4. Last date for withdrawal of candidature: November 15 (Phase 1), November 18 (Phase 2)
5. Date of polls: December 1 (Phase 1), December 5 (Phase 2)
6. Date of counting: December 8 (Both phases)
