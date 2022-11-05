Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections slated to be held from 1 to 5 December 2022 in two phases, a report published by Hindustan Times says that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will turn as the ruling government. The report also states that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will beat Congress to become the leading Opposition.

On Saturday Arvind Kejriwal said that Congress will get fewer than five seats in the upcoming Assembly elections to be held in Gujarat. According tot he report by Hindustan Times, Kejriwal said that AAP will get 30 per cent vote share in the upcoming assembly elections.

"The people of Gujarat need change. If people did not want change, we would not have got any space. We are getting a 30 per cent vote share. We formed a government in Punjab. There is something different in Gujarat as well," Hindustan Times quoted the Delhi CM speaking at a media conclave hosted by India Today in Delhi.

"In Gujarat, Congress will win less than 5 seats. We are number two," Kejriwal said. During the statement, the Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo handed over a scrap of paper with that prediction, albeit quite dramatically.

"Remaining predictions will be made another day." Hindustan Times quoted Kejriwal at another dramatic showing at an NDTV event where he refused to predict the BJP's tally.

According to the polls published by ABP News - C-Voter, it was understood that BJP is set to return to Gujarat as the ruling party, sealing yet another win in prime minister Narendra Modi's home state.

Over half the 23,000 respondents for the survey said they planned to vote for the BJP. Twenty per cent favoured the AAP and 17 per cent the Congress.

In a state that usually sees a BJP versus Congress fight, the suggestion that the AAP could replace the Congress as the primary opposition party has raised eyebrows.

Kejriwal's party on Friday declared former TV news anchor and social activist Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate, after a 'poll' of the public similar to the exercise that named Bhagwant Mann as the CM face in Punjab.

Gujarat will vote in two phases - on December 1 and December 5. Results will be released on December 8 - with those from (also) BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, former AAP leader Indranil Rajyaguru on Saturday alleged that he saw "exorbitant" amounts of money reaching the AAP office in Gujarat. His statement came a day after he resigned from AAP and rejoined Congress. He had quit Congress just six months back.