Gujarat Assembly polls: Kejriwal predicts Congress' fate in upcoming elections2 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 04:56 PM IST
- Gujarat will vote in two phases on 1 and 5 December. Results will be declared on 8 December
Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections slated to be held from 1 to 5 December 2022 in two phases, a report published by Hindustan Times says that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will turn as the ruling government. The report also states that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will beat Congress to become the leading Opposition.