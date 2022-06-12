Announcing the list of its new office-bearers in the restructured Gujarat unit, the Aam Aadmi Party today said it is ready for a direct fight with the ruling BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in the state
Announcing the list of its new office-bearers in the restructured Gujarat unit, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said it is ready for a direct fight with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
The party had dissolved its state unit on Wednesday, months ahead of the assembly elections, as a ‘restructuring’ exercise with immediate effect. The development comes days after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal held a road show in Mehsana and party’s state leaders finished their 20-day Parivartan Yatra in the state.
A total of 850 AAP members found place in the list of new office-bearers in the restructured Gujarat unit. Kishor Desai was appointed as the state president (frontal organization), Manoj Sorathiya as state general secretary, and Kailash Gadhvi as treasurer in the restructured Gujarat unit.
Isudan Gadhvi was appointed as national joint general secretary and Indranil Rajguru as the national joint secretary, the party said in the release.
The party also announced the appointment of presidents and vice presidents of various wings, secretaries, joint secretaries at the state level, Lok Sabha and district pramukhs, and Vidhan Sabha sangathan mantris.
AAP's Gujarat in-charge Sandeep Pathak claimed that during the 'parivartan yatra' and village-level meets, lakhs of people joined the party and more than 30,000 people took its active membership.
"As we speak, our organisation at the village level is also ready, and we have already put in place an 11-member team in each village," Pathak said.
He claimed the Gujarat AAP unit is now capable of challenging any party with the best organisational capability in the state.
"When we reach the booth-level and map every house, we shall be fully prepared organisation-wise," Pathak added.
"The response we received in setting up the organisation is double than that of Punjab. In just one month, we managed to do this. The energy was there and people were ready. They were only looking for an alternative," Pathak said.
Pathak said the political fight this time will be between the BJP and the AAP. "The way people are with us and God is with us, our organization will fulfil the expectations of the public for a change."
