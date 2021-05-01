OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat: At least 18 patients killed after fire at Covid hospital in Bharuch

At least 18 patients were killed in a fire that broke out at the Patel Covid hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch in the early hours of Friday.

The fire broke out in the ICU wing of the hospital due to a short circuit, said Rajendrasinh Chudasama, the superintendent of police at Bharuch. It has since been doused.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"As per information at 6.30 am, the death toll in the tragedy stood at 18. Immediately after the fire, we had confirmation of 12 deaths," a police official told news agency PTI.

According to Chudasama, the 12 patients in the Covid-19 ward died due to the fire and resultant smoke. It is not clear if the remaining six also died in the Welfare hospital or while being shifted to other hospitals.

The SP feared that casualties may go up.

Around 50 other patients undergoing treatment at the hospital were rescued by locals and firefighters. They were shifted to another facility.

The four-storeyed designated Covid-19 hospital is situated on the Bharuch-Jambusar highway and is being run by a trust.

The exact reason for the fire is not known yet, the officials said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A man gets a Covid-19 vaccine dosePremium Premium

Mumbai: Vaccination for people aged 18-44 years in these 5 hospitals from today

2 min read . 07:22 AM IST
India remains one of the world’s most challenging major economies with respect to protection and enforcement of IP, said US Trade Representative.Premium Premium

US puts India on Priority Watch List for IP protection and enforcement

2 min read . 07:15 AM IST
Workers refilling oxygen cylinder at an Oxygen refilling plant. 60 Covid Care Centres spread across Sangli district require 500 tonnes of oxygen daily Premium Premium

Indian diaspora struggles to help a homeland ‘gasping for air’

5 min read . 07:09 AM IST
Kamala Harris said she hasn’t spoken to her family in India since the news of the ban was made public.Premium Premium

US Vice President Kamala Harris concerned over Coronavirus situation in India

1 min read . 07:07 AM IST

A few days ago, another similar incident was reported from Surat in Gujarat when 16 critical Covid-19 patients were rescued and shifted to safer places after a fire broke out in the ICU of a private hospital.

No casualty was reported then.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout