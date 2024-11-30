Dipesh Gohil, a contractual worker in Gujarat, was arrested by the ATS for allegedly sharing sensitive information about Indian Coast Guard ships with a Pakistani agent, earning ₹ 200 daily. He received ₹ 42,000 in total for the information via a friend's account.

In a startling development, the Gujarat unit of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a contractual worker for allegedly sharing sensitive information regarding the movement of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships with a Pakistani spy. The arrested man, identified as Dipesh Gohil, worked at the Okha port and was reportedly paid to send confidential details about the Coast Guard's vessels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a startling development, the Gujarat unit of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a contractual worker for allegedly sharing sensitive information regarding the movement of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships with a Pakistani spy. The arrested man, identified as Dipesh Gohil, worked at the Okha port and was reportedly paid to send confidential details about the Coast Guard's vessels.

Spy Network Exposed: Dipesh's Connection to Pakistan's Navy or ISI According to officials, Dipesh had been in contact with a Pakistani agent who posed as a woman named "Sahima" on Facebook. After gaining Dipesh's trust, the agent moved their communication to WhatsApp. The spy asked him for specific information about the Coast Guard boat stationed at Okha port, which Dipesh was able to access easily due to his position at the port. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pakistan spy agent's true identity remains a mystery, but the connection to Pakistan's Navy or Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is confirmed. "We received information that a man from Okha was sharing details about the Coast Guard boat with an agent of Pakistan’s Navy or the ISI through WhatsApp. Following an investigation, we arrested Dipesh Gohil, a resident of Okha. The number Dipesh was in contact with was traced to Pakistan," said Gujarat ATS officer K Siddharth.

Small Payments for Big Risks: ₹ 42,000 for Coast Guard Secrets Dipesh was reportedly paid ₹200 per day for the information he sent to the Pakistani spy. Over time, he accumulated ₹42,000 from the agent, which was transferred to his friend's account since Dipesh did not have a bank account of his own.

Dipesh then withdrew the cash under the guise of receiving money for welding work. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

K Siddharth emphasised the severity of the situation: “Pakistan’s Navy or ISI agents are seeking people who can provide information about Indian Coast Guard boats for a small sum. For a long time, Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad, working with the Coast Guard, has been intercepting drugs along India’s maritime borders. In such cases, details about Coast Guard boats could be valuable to Pakistan’s military and agents. During a conflict, sharing this information could be especially dangerous for us."