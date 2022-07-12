Gujarat ATS seizes heroin worth over ₹350 cr near Mundra port2 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 12:14 PM IST
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has seized nearly 70 kg of heroin estimated to be worth over ₹350 crore from a container near the Mundra port in Kutch district, an official said on Tuesday. As the search operation is still on, the quantity and value of the seized contraband may go up, he said. Based on a specific tip off, the ATS searched a shipping container, which arrived from another country some time back and was kept at a container freight station outside the port.