Bhupendra Patel will continue as the chief minister of Gujarat for a second straight term as well as the leader of the legislative party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said in a statement.
Patel's name was declared as the leader of the legislative party unanimously at the meeting held at the party's state headquarters 'Kamalam' on Saturday.
"The newly-elected MLAs met today at 'Kamalam,' where the proposal to name Bhupendra Patel as the chief minister of Gujarat .as unanimously approved," the BJP said in a statement.
The 60-year-old CM resigned as the chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for the formation of a new government in the state after the BJP registered a landslide victory in the Gujarat elections.
Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, B S Yediyurappa, and Arjun Munda were present for the meeting as the party's central observers. Patel won a second straight term from the Ghatlodia Assembly seat in Ahmedabad district by 1.92 lakh votes in the 2022 Gujarat election.
In September last year, he replaced Vijay Rupani as the chief minister.
The BJP registered a historic victory in Gujarat by clinching 156 seats in the 182-member House on Thursday.
Among the important seats that BJP won this time were Congress bastions Mahudha and Thasra of Kheda, Borsad of Anand, and Vyara. These seats were held by Congress since Independence. Mohan Konkani of the BJP bagged the prestigious Vyara seat.
The BJP also won 24 out of 27 ST reserved seats in Gujarat, an increase of 12 seats as compared to the last elections. The tribals, too, voted for BJP in huge numbers.
In the last Assembly elections in 2017, BJP won 99 seats, Congress trailed close at 77, and NCP, BTP, and Independent candidates secured 1, 2, and 3 seats, respectively.
The party had already announced that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place on December 12, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be present along with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.
Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil had said that Bhupendra Patel would continue as the chief minister and the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place on Monday at the Helipad Ground in Gandhinagar.
