Gujarat Minister of state Ishwarsinh Patel has tested positive for Covid-19 days after being administered a vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection.

The state BJP MLA tested positive on Monday. He had received the vaccine jab on 13 March.

આજે તા. 13/03/2021ના રોજ, પ્રાથમિક આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્ર, સિસોદરા ખાતે કોરોના વેક્સીનનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ લીધો. કોરોના વાયરસની આ રસી એકદમ સલામત છે અને તેની કોઈ આડઅસર થતી નથી. આપણે કોરોના મહામારી સામેની લડતમાં ત્યારે જ સફળ થઈશું જ્યારે દરેક નાગરિક રસી લેશે. #CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/yh0RFv91m0 — Ishwarsinh T Patel (@patelishwarsinh) March 13, 2021

Ishwarsinh Patel took to Twitter, saying that he has tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet in Gujarati, Patel said his test for Covid-19 came back positive but, he's in good health.

"Today my corona test came positive. I wish you all the best and I am currently in good health," tweeted Patel.

The Gujarat minister also requested all those who came in his contact in the past few days to get themselves tested for the coronavirus.

"As a precautionary measure, I urge all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested for corona," he announced on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat rose to 2,79,097 with 890 people being detected with the infection on Monday.

The state also recorded 594 recoveries pushing the recovery count to 2,69,955, which is 96.72% of the caseload. The death toll stands at 4,425 in the state, leaving it with 4,717 active cases, including 56 critical ones.

Surat led with 262 new cases, followed by 209 in Ahmedabad, 97 in Vadodara and 95 in Rajkot. Other districts saw cases in the 18-30 range.

Also, around 1,07,323 were vaccinated against coronavirus on Monday, including 89,138 in the senior citizen and 45 years plus with comorbidities groups.

Till now, 20,69,918 people have got the first dose of the vaccine and 5,15,842 have received the second dose.





