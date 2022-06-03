Gujarat Board class 12 General Stream Result 2022 tomorrow: Here's how to check

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
GSEB 12th General Stream results will be announced at 8 a.m. on Saturday
The same will be available on the official website of Gujarat Boards - gseb.org.
The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will be releasing the results of 12th HSC General stream tomorrow. The results will be announced at 8 a.m. The same will be available on the official website of Gujarat Boards - gseb.org.
“The GSEB Class 12 general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream, and Sanskrit medium test of March-April 2022 will be published on June 4, 2022 at 8 a.m.," Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said.
The exams were held from March 28 to April 12. Over 5 lakh students sat for the same this year. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released the Class 12 or HSC Science board exam results on Tuesday, May 12.
Here is how to check the results:
Visit the official website at gseb.org
Click on HSC, 12th result 2022 link
Key in your six-digit seat number
Submit and download the GSEB Science HSC 12th result 2022
Take a print out for further reference
