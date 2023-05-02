GSEB HSC Science result 2023 declared on gseb.org; pass percentage stands at 65.58%2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 09:45 AM IST
GUJCET Results: Morbi district has topped the GSEB 12th Science Examination 2023.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the results of Class 12 science stream results today i.e. on 2 May. Students will be able to access their results on the Gujarat board’s official website i.e. gseb.org.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×