The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the results of Class 12 science stream results today i.e. on 2 May. Students will be able to access their results on the Gujarat board’s official website i.e. gseb.org.

The pass percentage for the Science stream exams stands at 65.58 percent which lowest in last four years. In 2022, the overall pass percentage in the Science stream was 72.02 percent. Prior to that, in 2019, 2020, 2021 the pass percentage was 71.9 percent, 71.34 percent and 100 percent respectively.

Speaking of region wise topper, Morbi district has topped the GSEB 12th Science Examination 2023.

Gujarat Education Minister congratulates students on the results. In a Tweet, he wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to all the students who cleared the Class-12 Science stream board exam results declared today. I wish all the passed out students the best for a bright future and to the students who are a little away from success, may you go far with more dedication and perseverance"

આજરોજ જાહેર થયેલા ધોરણ-12 વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહની બોર્ડની પરીક્ષાના પરિણામમાં ઉત્તીર્ણ થનાર તમામ વિદ્યાર્થીઓને હાર્દિક અભિનંદન.

તમામ ઉતીર્ણ થયેલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓને ઉજ્જવળ ભવિષ્યની શુભકામનાઓ તથા સફળતાથી થોડા દુર રહેલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓને વધુ લગન અને ખંત થકી આપ ખૂબ આગળ વધો એવી શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવું છું. pic.twitter.com/AyIVffDsV3 — Dr. Kuber Dindor (@kuberdindor) May 2, 2023

This year about 1.09 lakh students appeared for the HSC Science exams of which 40,000 students appeared for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM), while the other 59,000 appeared for Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB).

Link activated on GSEB website

View Full Image GSEB website

Here's how to check GSEB HSC Science Stream Result

Visit the official website - gseb.org

Click on the activated link of GSEB Result

Enter your six digit seat number followed by group: B or E

Check your GSEB HSC Science Stream Results

Download and take a print out for future use

Apart from this, students can also check their GSEB 12th Science result via WhatsApp. They just need to send their seat numbers to 6357300971. Results can also be checked via SMS. Students need Type GJ12S<space>Roll Number and send it to 5888811. Meanwhile the GSEB HSC result for Arts and Commerce stream will likely release in another ten days.