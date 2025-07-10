Gujarat bridge collapse: 4 engineers from roads and buildings department suspended; death toll rises to 17

A day after the collapse of the bridge on the Mujpur-Gambhira road connecting Vadodara and Anand, in which 17 people were killed, Gujarat Roads and Buildings department suspended four officers with immediate effect, reported PTI.

Advertisement

Providing more details, the Department of Information stated that the government has suspended four officers with immediate effect, based on the preliminary investigation. The officer who were suspended include NM Naikwala (Executive Engineer), UC Patel (Deputy Executive Engineer), RT Patel (Deputy Executive Engineer) and JV Shah (Assistant Engineer).

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered a high-level inquiry and asked the team to experts to prepare a report on the repairs, inspections, and quality checks carried out on the bridge.

Also, he has directed the officials to carry out thorough inspections on other bridges in the state to ensure public safety.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seeks probe: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has earlier stated that the Gambhira bridge collapse incident should be thoroughly investigated. ."It is extremely unfortunate... Such incidents should be thoroughly investigated," the Congress MP told ANI.

Advertisement

Also, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP leadership and the central government of crossing all "limits of indifference" in the name of governance. He alleged the recent tragedies like the Gujarat bridge collapse and the Ahmedabad plane crash were the result of a "leadership crisis," "rampant corruption," and "incompetence.

Though the rescue operations remain underway as three people are still missing, 17 people have died in the incident. Several vehicles plunged into the Mahisagar river after a segment of the four-decade-old bridge, connecting Anand and Vadodara districts, collapsed near Gambhira village close to Padra town on Wednesday morning at 7 am.

"Three persons are still missing and a search-and-rescue operation is underway by at least 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies to locate survivors of bodies. So far, bodies of 17 victims have been recovered. Five injured persons are stable and will be discharged from hospital soon," Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya told reporters.

Advertisement