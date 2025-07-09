Gujarat Bridge Collapse LIVE updates: 9 killed as vehicles plunge into Mahisagar River, CM Bhupendra Patel orders probe

Gujarat Bridge Collapse LIVE updates: At least nine people were killed on Wednesday in Gujarat's Vadodara district, after a five vehicles plunged into the Mahisagar River during the morning rush hour due to the collapse of a portion of a bridge at Padra.
According to the officials two trucks, an SUV, a pickup van, and an auto-rickshaw fell into the river.
The police stated that nine bodies have been recovered so far, and nine-10 people were rescued. They also expect that the death toll could rise as the rescue and search operations continue.
Gambhira Bridge Collapse LIVE: Congress leader Amit Chavda hits outs at BJP government and cited negligence.
He said, while speaking with ANI “The main bridge that connects Anand and Vadodara districts in Gujarat, Gambhira bridge collapsed this morning...The traffic from entire Saurashtra passes through here...We had demanded from the Government again and again, and people had written to them a that the bridge is not in good condition and it should be repaired...But the Government paid no heed. That is why the incident occurred.”
"Due to the negligence of Government, this bridge collapsed today and people died. We demand an inquiry from the Government. We also spoke with the Administration of both Anand and Vadodara to begin the rescue at once. We have also demanded an alternate arrangement in wake of bridge collapse. But we demand from the Government that such incidents happen in Gujarat again and again, so it should get all the bridges in the state audited, get fitness certificates and release the same in public domain..."
Gambhira Bridge Collapse LIVE: A truck hangs perilously on the edge of the broken Gambhira bridge on the Mahisagar river in Vadodara's Padra.
Nine people have lost their lives in the incident. A search and rescue operation is underway in the area.
Gambhira Bridge Collapse LIVE: The Vadodara Collector mentioned that rescue teams from the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), the Emergency Response Centre, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local police were deployed at the site immediately after the incident.
"The rescue operation started this morning. Local swimmers, boats and the team of Municipal Corporation reached the spot immediately. VMC, Emergency Response Centre, NDRF teams, other administration, and a police team are here. Rescue operation is ongoing," Dhameliya added.
Gambhira Bridge Collapse LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. He also announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.
In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote, "The loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara district, Gujarat, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."
"An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000: PM," the X post added.
Gambhira Bridge Collapse LIVE: Speaking to reporters, SP Anand said, "Around nine people have died. Further processing is underway at a hospital. Around nine people have been rescued, five of them have been referred to the SSG Hospital. None of the people who have been rescued are critical."
He added, two trucks, two pickup vans, and a rickshaw fell into the river while two vehicles remained stranded on the bridge.
"We came to know that a 10-15 metres slab in the middle of the bridge collapsed. There were two vehicles on the bridge that got stranded. Two trucks, two pickups and a rickshaw fell into the river below. Locals and rescue teams started rescuing them," the Vadodara SP added.
Gambhira Bridge Collapse LIVE: Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered a probe into the collapse and a team of technical experts was dispatched to the site.
He took to X and wrote, "I have directed the Roads and Buildings Department to conduct an immediate investigation into this accident. ...I have instructed a team comprising the Chief Engineer - Design, Chief Engineer - South Gujarat, and two private engineers specialising in bridge construction to urgently reach the site, investigate the reasons for the bridge collapse, and submit a preliminary report on technical aspects."