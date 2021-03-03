{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat government on Wednesday presented its annual budget amid coronavirus pandemic. To boost education in the state, the government announced financial allocation of ₹32,719 crore for education sector. In the view of coronavirus pandemic, the state government allocated ₹11,323 crore for health and family welfare department.

To develop the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train, the state government announced ₹1,500 crore. The roads and buildings department got ₹11,185 crore while ports and transport department received ₹1,478 crore.

A provision of ₹1,224 crore has been proposed for food and civil supplies, ₹1,814 crore for forest, environment, ₹563 crore for science and technology, ₹1,032 crore for the destitute and old age pension. The revenue department has been provided ₹4,548 crore in the Gujarat Budget 2021.

The government allocated ₹13,034 crore for energy and petrochemical sector and ₹910 crore for climate change department in the budget.

The industry and mines department, forest and environment department, and home department have been allocated ₹6,599 crore, ₹1,814 crore, and ₹7,960 crore respectively.

The state government earlier released "Gujarat Budget" mobile application to enable government officials, legislators and other citizens to access budgetary provisions on their mobile phones.

"Since budget publications will be available online, the government will print only 20 per cent material, which would save 55 lakh pages," Patel informed.

