Gujarat building collapse: Seven bodies recovered as rescue operation underway

A six-storey building collapsed in Surat, leading to three bodies being retrieved and six to seven people feared trapped. SDRF and NDRF teams are conducting rescue operations.

Livemint
First Published7 Jul 2024, 07:38 AM IST
Surat, Jul 06 (ANI): A JCB machine removes the debris after a Four-floor building collapsed, in the Sachin area, Surat on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Surat, Jul 06 (ANI): A JCB machine removes the debris after a Four-floor building collapsed, in the Sachin area, Surat on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Ashok Munjani)

Three bodies have been retrieved while at least six to seven people are feared trapped in the debris as the rescue operation is underway by the SDRF and NDRF teams where a six-storey building collapsed in Surat on Saturday.

Chief Fire Officer, Surat, Basant Pareek says, “...The search operation continued throughout the night. Seven dead bodies have been recovered.”

Further information is awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, the six-storey building collapsed in the Sachin area in Gujarat. Among the 30 flats inside the building, 4-5 flats were occupied and the rest were empty at the time of the incident.

“A six-storey building collapsed in the Sachin area. Many people who were living in that building got trapped inside. Police and fire brigade reached the spot immediately. A woman was successfully rescued who was trapped under the debris. Among the 30 flats inside the building, 4-5 flats were occupied and the rest were empty. Many were at work and those people who were sleeping after nightshift got trapped. NDRF and SDRF all are working. The estimation is that 5-6 people are still trapped under the debris,” Police Commissioner, Surat Anupam Singh Gehlot said.

Moreover, Surat district collector Sourabh Pardhi also reached the spot to oversee the search and rescue operation being carried out by the police, fire services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), PTI reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

