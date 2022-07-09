Gujarat: Bus carrying over 50 people falls in a gorge; several injured

Gujarat: Bus carrying over 50 people falls in a gorge; several injured1 min read . 10:20 PM IST
- The accident occurred due to tyre blast. Several people have been injured
A bus carrying over 50 passengers fell into a gorge in Gujarat's Dang district. Police reached the spot. Rescue operation underway.
A bus carrying over 50 passengers fell into a gorge in Gujarat's Dang district. Police reached the spot. Rescue operation underway.
MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi stated, as reported by news agency ANI, “The accident occurred due to tyre blast. Several people have been injured."
MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi stated, as reported by news agency ANI, “The accident occurred due to tyre blast. Several people have been injured."