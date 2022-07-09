Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gujarat: Bus carrying over 50 people falls in a gorge; several injured

Gujarat: Bus carrying over 50 people falls in a gorge; several injured

Bus carrying over 50 people falls in a gorge in Gujarat
10:20 PM IST

  • The accident occurred due to tyre blast. Several people have been injured

A bus carrying over 50 passengers fell into a gorge in Gujarat's Dang district. Police reached the spot. Rescue operation underway. 

MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi stated, as reported by news agency ANI, “The accident occurred due to tyre blast. Several people have been injured."

