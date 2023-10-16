comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ News / India/  Gujarat: Bus overturns near Wana village, nearly 40 passengers injured
Back Back

Gujarat: Bus overturns near Wana village, nearly 40 passengers injured

 Livemint

Bus overturns in Gujarat, 40 injured.

A Gujarat bus accident left 40 people injured on Sunday night. (ANI)Premium
A Gujarat bus accident left 40 people injured on Sunday night. (ANI)

A bus traveling to Junagadh overturned near Wana village of Lakhtar taluka in Gujarat on Sunday night. More than 40 passengers were injured in the accident, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

The injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"At around 12.15 am, an ST bus going from Deodar to Junagadh overturned near Wana village. Of 55 to 60 passengers on the bus, around 40 faced injuries and were taken to the hospital. Two passengers are critically injured..." BJP MLA Jagdish Makwana said. 

 

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 08:36 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App