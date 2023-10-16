Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Gujarat: Bus overturns near Wana village, nearly 40 passengers injured

Gujarat: Bus overturns near Wana village, nearly 40 passengers injured

Livemint

Bus overturns in Gujarat, 40 injured.

A Gujarat bus accident left 40 people injured on Sunday night. (ANI)

A bus traveling to Junagadh overturned near Wana village of Lakhtar taluka in Gujarat on Sunday night. More than 40 passengers were injured in the accident, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

The injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"At around 12.15 am, an ST bus going from Deodar to Junagadh overturned near Wana village. Of 55 to 60 passengers on the bus, around 40 faced injuries and were taken to the hospital. Two passengers are critically injured..." BJP MLA Jagdish Makwana said.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 08:36 AM IST
