AHMEDABAD : The first batch of Indian students stranded in Ukraine are being evacuated today. The first flight of evacuated students will reach Mumbai on 26 February at 9 pm. Several states have announced several plans to bring back their students who returned from Ukraine.

Earlier Kerala government announced that they would pay for the students' flight fares from Delhi, Mumbai. Similarly the Gujarat government has sent two buses to Mumbai to bring back 56 students who will land in the Maharashtra capital city most likely at 9pm.

"We are informed that Indians, including Gujarati students will be brought by two flights. One will land in Mumbai today at 9 pm. To bring 56 students back to Gujarat, we have already sent two Volvo buses, each having capacity to accommodate 45 persons. These buses have already reached Mumbai," said M A Gandhi, managing director of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC).

The students, along with other stranded Indian nationals, are expected to arrive at the Mumbai airport from Romania's capital Bucharest around 9 pm, the official added.

The first evacuation flight from Bucharest took off on Saturday afternoon for Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals on board, the External Affairs Ministry announced earlier.

These passengers include 56 students from Gujarat who had gone to Ukraine for higher studies and got stuck due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

"Another flight with Gujarati students on board may land in Delhi afterwards. But since the distance by road is greater, we have not sent any buses there. Instead, we have tied up with the Uttar Pradesh transport department which has agreed to deploy its buses and ferry our students here," Gandhi added. Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani had said earlier that around 2,500 students from the state were stranded in Ukraine.

