OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat Cabinet: 24 ministers sworn in. Full list here
Listen to this article

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel inducted 24 ministers into his Cabinet on Thursday. Former Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi and former state BJP president Jitu Vaghani also took oath today. No minister from the earlier ministry found place in Patel's Cabinet. 

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five ministers of state with independent charge. 

Bhupendra Patel, who was sworn in as the 17th chief minister of the state on Monday, was present at the Raj Bhavan ceremony, along with former CM Rupani.,

Rupani's sudden resignation from the post on Saturday led to the formation of the new ministry. 

Cabinet ministers 

Rajendra Trivedi 

Jitu Vaghani 

Rushikesh Patel 

Purnesh Modi 

Raghavji Patel 

Kanubhai Desai 

Kiritsinh Rana 

Naresh Patel 

Pradip Parmar 

Arjunsinh Chauhan 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout