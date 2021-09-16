1 min read.Updated: 16 Sep 2021, 03:03 PM ISTLivemint
Bhupendra Patel, who was sworn in as the 17th chief minister of the state on Monday, was present at the Raj Bhavan ceremony, along with former CM Rupani
Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel inducted 24 ministers into his Cabinet on Thursday. Former Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi and former state BJP president Jitu Vaghani also took oath today. No minister from the earlier ministry found place in Patel's Cabinet.
Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five ministers of state with independent charge.